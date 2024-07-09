Disneyland Cast Member Unions Announce Strike Authorization Vote

The largest bargaining unit of Disney workers in California announced that a strike authorization vote is scheduled for Disneyland Cast Members, according to a report from Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Statement from the Unions:

With the next meeting scheduled for July 22, we remain committed to continuing discussions and to reaching an agreement with the Master Services Council that focuses on what matters most to our current cast members, helps us attract new cast, and positions Disneyland Resort for growth and the creation of more jobs.

We won’t accept less than what we deserve because we know our value to Disney. The theme parks’ profits come from our hard work making a trip to Disneyland a magical experience for guests. By undermining our rights, Disney has only made our fight harder to help our guests and keep our parks safe, which is why we are compelled to take a vote next week on whether to authorize a strike after our contract expired. With this strike authorization vote, we will ensure Disney hears Disneyland’s cast members’ voices.”