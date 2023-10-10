Disneyland Forward Workshop Attendees Shown Parking Possibilities In Potentially Rezoned Areas

Those attending the DisneylandForward Workshop in the City of Anaheim this evening were treated to a new piece of art as part of a proposal of what could be done with rezoned land near the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

During today’s DisneylandForward workshop at Anaheim’s City Hall, a new piece of art was shown showing a proposed parking garage that would come to the Anaheim Resort Area as part of the project.

To recap, Disneyland Forward is an effort by Disney who, working with the City of Anaheim, has proposed (in the most simple of terms) rezoning their existing property, which is currently zoned in separate districts for theme parks, hotels, and parking. The effort would mean that theme parks and their attractions, hotels, shopping, dining, and entertainment could all mix together with zoning changes and zoning overlays for theme parks and parking.

One of those zoning changes proposed would see an area east of Harbor Boulevard along Manchester Avenue receive a parking zoning overlay, that would allow for the development of parking and for consistency with adjacent parking zoning.

Those attending the workshop today were shown a piece of art that showed what could be built in the area if it is rezoned.

Devotees may recall that this parking structure sounds vaguely similar to an Eastern Gateway announced a number of years ago

Another portion of the proposal includes a consideration for an agreement of at least one and up to three pedestrian bridges over Harbor Boulevard and up to two pedestrian bridges over Disneyland Drive.

For those following the story closely, No decision on the project will be made tonight as part of the workshop, and the public review period ends ten days from today.