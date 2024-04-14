Disneyland Guest Sues Goofy After Alleged Incident in the Park

A Disneyland guest had filed a lawsuit against Disney – more specifically, Goofy – after an alleged incident in the park, according to Yahoo.

Katrina Amian Redfern Griffin says she bent over to tie her daughter’s shoes when a Cast Member dressed as Goofy walked into her.

Yahoo, quotes the lawsuit Griffin filed in Orange County Superior Court, which says Goofy then fell on top of her, driving her into the "hard cement floor."

The lawsuit goes on to say Griffin suffered “severe, traumatic, debilitating, and permanent" physical injuries from the collision.

Griffin is now suing Disneyland, the Cast Member dressed as Goofy and the Cast Member who was tasked with guiding Goofy to make sure they did not bump into anything or anyone.

The lawsuit does not specify the physical injuries suffered by Griffin.

Griffin is looking for Disney to pay for her medical bills and lost earnings and to compensate her for the physical, mental and emotional pain she says she suffered.

Neither party has commented on the suit at this time.