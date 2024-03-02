Photos: Disneyland Haunted Mansion and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction

We took a trip on the Mark Twain to get a bird’s eye view of construction on the new Haunted Mansion queue and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland.

The construction is for a new, enhanced queue for Haunted Mansion. The rather temporary set-up is being revamped into a larger, themed, permanent location for waiting guests (especially when the overflow area is needed).

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has brought a mini construction city to Critter Country. The complete change from Splash Mountain to the bewitching bayou will be a lengthy process, but the end result will be a gorgeous new attraction.