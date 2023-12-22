Anaheim P.D. Determines Disneyland Hotel Active Shooter Report To Be Hoax

The Anaheim Police Department was called to the Disneyland Hotel tonight for what turned out to be a hoax report of an active shooter.
What’s Happening:
- According to the Anaheim P.D. X account, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers received a report of an active shooter at or near the Disneyland Hotel.
- This, of course, prompted a significant police response, where responding officers quickly determined the report was a hoax.
- Officers thoroughly checked the area and did not locate any evidence a shooting occurred.
- Anaheim P.D. states that “there is currently no threat to the Disneyland Resort or the surrounding area” and that “there will be an increased police presence at the Disneyland Resort and surrounding area.”
- Guests have since been allowed back into the Disneyland Hotel grounds.
- Some visitors to the Disneyland Hotel shared some photos of the tense situation on X.