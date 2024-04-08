Disneyland Hotel Cast Member Recognized as “Service Champion” for Receiving Over 300 Guest Compliments

Known for providing exceptional service to guests every day, Robert Edmond, a Disneyland Resort cast member, was recently celebrated as a “Service Champion” for receiving more than 300 guest compliments in the past five years in acknowledgement of his kind and memorable interactions with visitors at the E-Ticket Club in Disneyland Hotel.

What’s Happening:

Robert’s work as a food and beverage concierge in the hotel lounge introduces him to numerous guests each day, and his consistent effort to bring a magical experience has been proven to go beyond a short-term stay.

“Robert has been a part of our Disney experience for the past 10 years,” a Disneyland Hotel guest shared in a hotel feedback survey, adding, “He is an absolute joy. Everyone is brighter, more upbeat and more helpful when he is there. His presence is that infectious! We love him and continue to return because of our interactions with him.”

Guest compliments from the past half decade described Robert as “especially helpful,” “very welcoming” and kind. Many of the compliments shared positive feedback about the guest service they experienced at the hotel, concluding with a fitting nod to “especially Robert!”

Positive comments about Robert’s contribution to the Disneyland Resort showcase how even the smallest moments can have a larger impact. “He is an amazing representative of the Disney spirit,” read one comment. “He went above and beyond to make our family vacation the best. Robert made us feel like family,” said another guest.

During his over 25-year career with the resort, Robert has had a prominent impact on hundreds of guests and cast members alike. In his role as a food and beverage concierge, Robert creates a magical experience for guests by serving food and drink items, keeping the area clean, along with answering questions and providing recommendations to make a vacation destination feel like home.

Beyond the recognition and compliments, Robert insists that his magic-making is inspired by the cast members who surround him, and his successes at the resort are thanks to the larger team at work.

Guests can recognize cast members for the great work they do by leaving a compliment on the Disneyland app. To send a compliment, navigate to the bottom of the menu screen and select “Cast Compliment,” or search “Cast Compliment” in the search bar.