Disneyland Paris Reveals New Costumes for Disneyland Hotel

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris has unveiled the new costumes for cast members.

What’s Happening:

In preparation for the five-star hotel’s reopening, Disneyland Paris has revealed a new video showcasing the detail that went into the new cast member costumes.

The costumes, designed by Karine Soares, took inspiration from the Victorian and medieval eras, along with classic motifs from Disney princes and princesses.

Using jacquard fabric from the Dutel company, the costumes gain an added elegance and history.

The new costumes will debut with the Disneyland Hotel’s reopening on January 25th, 2024.