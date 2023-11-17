Disneyland Paris Reveals New Costumes for Disneyland Hotel

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris has unveiled the new costumes for cast members.
What’s Happening:
- In preparation for the five-star hotel’s reopening, Disneyland Paris has revealed a new video showcasing the detail that went into the new cast member costumes.
- The costumes, designed by Karine Soares, took inspiration from the Victorian and medieval eras, along with classic motifs from Disney princes and princesses.
- Using jacquard fabric from the Dutel company, the costumes gain an added elegance and history.
- The new costumes will debut with the Disneyland Hotel’s reopening on January 25th, 2024.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com