Disney and Make-A-Wish Make a Five Year Old’s Dream Come True at Disneyland Paris

The Disney Parks Blog shared a heartfelt story of making a five year old Make-A-Wish child's dream come true at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Five year old Marie has always dreamed of being a Princess. Make-A-Wish and Disneyland Paris made her wish come true with a royal invitation as the guest of honor as the first-ever person to step foot inside the Disneyland Hotel.

On opening day cast members along with Mickey Mouse greeted her in the lobby and lined the grand lobby staircase in celebration of her arrival.

She was able to enjoy many of the experiences offered to guests at the Disneyland Hotel.

She stayed in the Disneyland Hotel Royal Suite, which was all themed to her favorite movie Frozen.

Marie was then given a princess makeover with the help of a bit of pixie dust.

Even Queen Elsa stopped by the suite for a special visit.

She explored the hotel and met other princesses including Snow White and Aurora.

As the day continued, she was able to visit Sleeping Beauty Castle and have a beautiful view of the park on the royal balcony.

Of course, she was able to enjoy many of the popular attractions and watch Disney Stars on Parade .

. Make-A-Wish has granted more than 150,000 wishes for children facing critical illnesses since 1980. To learn more, visit worldwish.org/disney

What They’re Saying:

Marie’s mother Aurore: “There is no word to describe the experience we had and the emotions we felt. This stay was beyond our wildest dreams. All the moments of escapism we experienced are just unforgettable.”

Planning a Trip?

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.