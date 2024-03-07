New Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Alleges Labor Law Violations Including Underpayment of Maintenance Workers at Hotels of Disneyland Resort

Disney is being sued for allegedly underpaying maintenance workers at the Disneyland Resort, along with a number of other violations of labor laws, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court, claims that workers were also forced to pay for their own tools while not being paid a required double minimum wage and correct overtime rate.

The lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court, claims that workers were also forced to pay for their own tools while not being paid a required double minimum wage and correct overtime rate.

The class-action suit that has been proposed is seeking at least $1 million in back pay.

The proposed class action suit was filed by assistant maintenance engineer Charlie Torres, representing a group of more than 115 current and former workers.

According to the complaint, the entertainment giant also failed to provide workers the proper rest and meal periods, as well as accurate wage statements to ensure they are being paid correctly, in a “willful and deliberate” manner.

This lawsuit is only another one filed against the company due to labor complaints. Back in December, a discrimination lawsuit against Disney, accusing the company of systematically underpaying women, advanced when an L.A. judge certified a diverse class of employees from Disney’s movie production, record labels, theme parks, home distribution, and other divisions of the company. The class, believed to be one of the largest ever suing for an equal pay claim, comprises women employed by the company between April 2015 and three months before the trial, which is set to begin in October of 2025, below the level of Vice President.

