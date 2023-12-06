Disneyland Increases Security After Third Suicide on Parking Structure

According to the Orange County Register, Disneyland has increased patrols on the upper level of the parking structure after third suicide.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has increased security at its parking structures after the third death by suicide in less than a year at the garage complex.

“In an effort to deter this type of tragedy, we have long had multi-layered security protocols in place at our parking structures, which we have substantially enhanced over time,” according to Disneyland officials. “However, as with all of our security and safety measures, we don’t discuss specifics so as not to compromise our efforts.”

The most recent suicide happened in mid-November, following deaths in February 2023 and December 2022 at the Disneyland parking structures, according to Anaheim Police officials.

There are over 47,000 deaths by suicide each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 on your phone or by visiting 988lifeline.org