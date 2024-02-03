Magic Happens Returns to Disneyland Park

Yesterday marked the return of a fan-favorite processional making its way through Disneyland Park once again, with the return of the Magic Happens parade.

What’s Happening:

The fan-favorite Magic Happens parade has returned to the streets of Disneyland Park, taking guests into the worlds of some favorite films from Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios, backed by one of the catchiest soundtracks in Disney Parks history.

The return of Magic Happens comes after a hiatus, namely due to holiday performances at the park. The parade originally debuted just a few weeks ahead of the closure of Disneyland due to the Global Pandemic and did not return when the park opened in April of 2021. It came back last February as part of Disneyland’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration, and has returned to the parade route once again, as of February 2nd, 2024.

With a wave of his wand, Mickey Mouse leads a cavalcade of fabulous floats, whimsically costumed performers and popular Disney pals around the park and into your hearts—all while moving to a high-energy contemporary musical score that puts a spin on classic Disney hits. In addition, a stirring song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall brings some of your favorite Disney tales to life like never before.

Watch Moana Coco ’s guitar-strumming Miguel joined by his dog Dante and other fantastical spirit animals. Behold the enchanted forest from Frozen 2 as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven pass by. The parade’s grand finale commemorates memorable moments from Disney classics—such as Cinderella, The Sword in the Stone, The Princess and the Frog, and Sleeping Beauty —in an incredible procession that’s not to be missed!

