Magic Key Exclusive Popcorn Bucket, Magic Shot and Missed Magnet Distribution Coming to Disneyland in January

The Disneyland Resort has revealed a few special extras that Magic Key holders can enjoy in the new year.

What’s Happening:

2024 is just around the corner and throughout the year Magic Key holders can experience Extras Unlocked – special offerings developed with you in mind!

Beginning January 9th, Magic Key holders can enjoy a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot, another chance to pick up a Magic Key dance party magnet, and purchase a Magic Key popcorn bucket (with limited time $1.75 refills).

The Magic Key-branded popcorn bucket shown above will be available at select popcorn carts in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Magic Key holders can purchase one bucket per transaction, and flavored popcorn is not included in the offer.

From January 9th-31st, enjoy a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot with complimentary digital download – available from park open until dusk (approximately 4:30 p.m.).

Look for the Magic Key sign at Disneyland Park, in the walkway between Astro Orbiter

From January 9th-18th, Magic Key holders will have another chance to pick up the previously released party favor magnet from the Magic Key dance party earlier in 2022.

The magnet is available, while supplies last, at the following locations during regular operating hours: Disneyana in Disneyland Park Studio Store in Disney California Adventure

Offers start January 9th, 2024 for a limited time and are available while supplies last. Check the Magic Key portal in the Disneyland app for details and restrictions.