Disneyland Paris April 2024 Pin Release Schedule

Disneyland Paris has released the pin trading schedule for April 2024. Many of your favorite characters are included, like Minnie Mouse, Chip 'n Dale, and Tinkerbell, among others.

What's Happening:

The pin release trading schedule has been released for April 2024 at Disneyland Paris.

Minnie Mouse is taking center stage on April 6. There are multiple pin options as well as a matching lanyard and booster set.

On April 12, Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather make the castle colorful with pink, green, and blue. These are limited additions, with only 700 made and available through a Lineberty reservation.

Tinkerbell is shining brightly on April 20 among the beautiful flowers. There will also be a limited-edition Alice in Wonderland -themed pin.

-themed pin. On April 26 at Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, guests can reserve reservations on Lineberty for Pin Trading Time.

If you love Chip 'n Dale, mark your calendars for April 27, as they have four different pins you can choose from featuring this iconic duo. That day, there are also other pins featuring Donald Duck, Stitch, and Pluto available.

Planning a Trip?:

