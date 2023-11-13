Asha From Disney’s “Wish” Set To Make Disneyland Paris Debut

The winter season is only getting brighter at Disneyland Paris with the debut of Asha, from the latest Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wish, as part of the holiday festivities at the park.

As part of the magic of the holiday season at Disneyland Paris, the new character from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest film, Wish, Asha.

Asha. To mark the theatrical release of the film in France, the heroine of the movie will be present in the park from November 29th, 2023 to January 7th, 2024. This is a fabulous opportunity to pose alongside this idealistic, persevering and brave heroine, whose dreams and hopes are so powerful that she can connect to the stars and make wonderful things happen!

Disneyland Paris continues to create lasting memories and is bringing the Christmas spirit to life from November 11th, 2023 to January 7th, 2024.

The resort’s Disney Enchanted Christmas season features cherished winter holiday traditions, inviting guests to meet beloved Disney characters dressed in all their festive finery. One such tradition is the return of the giant Christmas tree, adorned with stunning and enchanting decorations, overlooking Main Street, U.S.A., where snow falls several times a day. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Brass Ring award-winning Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade, honored by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) in 2022, is back as well. And to complete the winter experience, L’Hiver Gourmand and its charming chalets offer delectable cuisine for food lovers who want to share a meal before meeting Santa Claus. Guests can also take home seasonal souvenirs, perfect for placing under their Christmas tree.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

