A Closer Look At The New Castle Plaque At Main Street Station In Disneyland Paris

What’s Happening:

Last month, a new plaque was unveiled near the Main Street station at Disneyland Paris depicting their own castle, Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant.

The new plaque is a welcome addition, arriving shortly after the park’s 30th anniversary celebration which took place across the resort last year.

Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (or Sleeping Beauty Castle) has been recently renovated and now shines brighter than ever, helping park guests make their dreams come true for many years to come.

Rising high in the sky at the end of Main Street, U.S.A, Sleeping Beauty Castle welcomes you to a magical world of fantasy and fun. The central icon of Disneyland Paris, the Castle invites all who visit to discover adventures and experience throughout the park.

A truly fairytale castle, boasting soaring spires, ornate turrets, regal royal-blue rooftops, stained glass windows and tapestries, the 167-foot structure invokes both the magic and mystery of fictional palaces like the one seen in Disney's animated classic Sleeping Beauty, as well as elements from real French castles and historic monuments.

Adding to the enchanted environment, the castle is surrounded by square trees and is home to a large sleeping dragon that occasionally awakens, puffs smoke and roars.

