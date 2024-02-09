Colourful Decor Springs Up On Main Street USA at Disneyland Paris for Symphony of Colours

As part of the new Symphony of Colours at Disneyland Paris, Main Street U.S.A. has received quite the colorful facelift with fanciful decor adorning much of the thoroughfare.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is set to officially kick off their new Symphony of Colours celebration on February 10th, 2024, and as such, fun decor is starting to pop up at the park.

Main Street, U.S.A., a must-see when visiting Disneyland Paris, now features the new decorations from February 10, 2024 to celebrate the special event.

The land is decked out in dazzling decorations with sprinkling of colour, a twinkling of light and some flowery touches that ‘wake up winter’ thanks to Pixie Dust sprinkled by Tinker Bell and her twin sister, Perriwinkle.

Celebrating the wonders of nature in both Winter and Spring, this new decoration draws its inspiration from Art Nouveau and celebrates the richness of Disney’s stories.

Water is dripping into a small pond in this new Tinker Bell themed decor for Symphony of Colours at #DisneylandParis. pic.twitter.com/uj2uf3Mzfc — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) February 9, 2024

Over 50 characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios are featured, including Donald, Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), Elsa ( Frozen) and Woody ( Toy Story).

Elsa ( and Woody ( These decorations, created by the Entertainment set design team, are made in collaboration with French artisans combining a range of skills, including sculpture and ornament modeling.