Disneyland Paris To Mark 10th Anniversary of “Frozen” This Holiday Season

As part of the wintery holiday festivities at Disneyland Paris, the snow queen herself, Elsa and her friends will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their film, Frozen, during the holiday season at the park.

This season promises an extra dose of magic at Disneyland Paris through exclusive moments such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s birthday, the arrival of Asha, the new character from Disney Animation’s film, Wish, and the celebration of the milestone 10th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Frozen.

To do this, Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff will greet their guests from November 27th, 2023 to December 4th, 2023 at the park, as part of the holiday festivities.

Disneyland Paris continues to create lasting memories and is bringing the Christmas spirit to life from November 11th, 2023 to January 7th, 2024. The resort’s Disney Enchanted Christmas season features cherished winter holiday traditions, inviting guests to meet beloved Disney characters dressed in all their festive finery. One such tradition is the return of the giant Christmas tree, adorned with stunning and enchanting decorations, overlooking Main Street, U.S.A., where snow falls several times a day. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Brass Ring award-winning Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade, honored by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) in 2022, is back as well. And to complete the winter experience, L’Hiver Gourmand and its charming chalets offer delectable cuisine for food lovers who want to share a meal before meeting Santa Claus. Guests can also take home seasonal souvenirs, perfect for placing under their Christmas tree.

10 years ago, Frozen took the world by storm when Walt Disney Animation Studios, the studio behind Tangled and Wreck-It Ralph, debuted the film, a stunning big-screen adventure. In the film, fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom.