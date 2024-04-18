Disneyland Paris is Raising Awareness of Nature Conservation Among the Younger Generation

Disneyland Paris shared some ways that they are making a difference. Here's an example of an organized event for young people from Secours populaire français and for children in hospitals at Bullion Hospital during Earth Month.

What’s Happening:

This April, children and teenagers invited by Disneyland Paris and Secours populaire français had the opportunity to discover the resort in a different way.

The youngest ones took part in a Nature Tour at the Disney Hotel Cheyenne, a guided tour designed to raise awareness of the richness of the surrounding flora and fauna and the importance of preserving it.

They put their senses to work, particularly their hearing, discovering the songs of the common chiffchaff and the chaffinch, and their sense of smell with the aromatic plants in Rémy’s Vegetable Garden.

The teenagers discovered the diversity of plants in Disneyland Park on a tour led by a Cast Member from the Landscaping team.

From the “witch trees” in Frontierland to the exotic plants in Adventureland, he explained how each species is carefully selected to immerse guests in the world of each land and plays a key role in the development of different environments.

The Disney VoluntEARS also visited the Bullion Hospital to offer gardening workshops, sensory treasure hunts and nature postcards for children in hospital.

Mickey Mouse also came to meet them, adding an extra touch of fun and magic to this exceptional day.

