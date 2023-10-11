Disneyland Paris Launches a Weatherproofing Plan

Disneyland Paris has begun launching a plan to further protect guests from weather conditions.

What’s Happening:

In order to continually enhance the guest experience, Disneyland Paris has begun a vast plan to further protect guests from the weather conditions.

A concept that is firmly rooted in the resort’s history since back in 1992, the park innovated with the famous Main Street, U.S.A. arcades, reinventing the classic Disneyland experience, while adapting it to the Parisian climate.

It is with this same ambition for comfort and immersion that Imagineers are working with Disneyland Paris teams to integrate these new structures harmoniously into the resort's landscape.

Recently, the park opened Pizzeria Bella Notte’s new themed area thus extending the restaurant's covered seating capacity while adding a new story within Fantasyland with Disney and Pixar’s Luca.

The transformation of the Fuente Del Oro Restaurante into Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia was designed in the same spirit, the interior spaces celebrating the Rivera family and Miguel's love of music, are complemented by a new covered terrace decorated with traditional papel picados for guests to enjoy.

"We sought to extend the restaurant's history by incorporating new references to the sport celebrated here, baseball," explains Stéphane Poulain, architect at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris. "Our aim with this architecture was to deliberately reduce the scale so that the existing Main Street facades remain clearly visible, while giving personality to this new structure." Work will begin by the end of the year. Not far away, the character meet ‘n’ greet area will also welcome an elegant and refined kiosk by 2024, ideal for spending a special moment in the company of your favorite Disney characters.

On Main Street, U.S.A., Casey's Corner will soon welcome a new Victorian-inspired covered terrace.

At Walt Disney Studios Park, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror will also soon benefit from these improvements, as the outdoor queue will be redesigned to better accommodate the more adventurous guests seeking to explore this mysterious place.

Other longer-term projects are already in the design phase for implementation in the coming years such as a future redesign of Peter Pan's Flight queue line.

What They're Saying:

"We're constantly rethinking our guest experience and looking for concrete solutions to enhance the magic of our parks," says Robin Reardon, Director Creative Development. "This is the whole mission of our Imagineers within the Design & Show Quality team, and this investment program combining storytelling, immersion and comfort perfectly reflects our commitments. "