Special Disney Lorcana Chapter 3 Preview Coming to Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is ready to launch the latest chapter in the Disney Lorcana adventure with a special preview at the park, launching later this month.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Lorcana adventure continues with Chapter 3: LES TERRES D'ENCRES (The Inklands) Preview at Disneyland Paris, set to launch on February 23rd.
- Guests will be able to pick up (subject to availability): a starter deck (20€), booster (7€), gift box (30€), play mat (20€) and a « Trésor des Illumineurs » pack (60€).
- These items can be found at The Storybook Store on Main Street, U.S.A at Disneyland Paris, where guests will be limited to 10 units per transaction. Subject to availability. No discounts available.
- Disney Lorcana TCG: Les Terres d'Encres continues the story of the Illumineuses and Illumineurs who have been mysteriously transported to the kingdom of Lorcana (First Chapter). After accidentally triggering a flood of inks (Rise of the Floodborn) that scattered precious shards of Lore across the kingdom, the Illuminators are now tasked with finding these shards of Lore and bringing them back to the Hall of Lorcana. However, their quest may be more perilous than they realize, as a menacing shadow storm has been spotted forming on the outskirts of Lorcana, adding urgency and mystery to the adventure ahead.
- Adventure is on the horizon as Ravensburger unveils the newest Disney Lorcana TCG set! Into the Inklands hits hobby stores February 23 and mass retailers on March 8.
- This set will change up your game with a brand-new element: location cards! Discover new landscapes as you venture across the Inklands in search of lore that was scattered by the recent flood. These locations add a whole new dimension of gameplay and a fresh new spin to every deck.
- One of the other thrilling aspects is the introduction of more beloved Disney properties, including DuckTales, TaleSpin, and Treasure Planet. You can send Disney's Kit Cloudkicker questing through the air on his airfoil, draw a solar sailing Disney's Jim Hawkins card into your hand, and more! There’s so much that awaits in the Inklands.