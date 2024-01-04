Disneyland Paris Releases Episode 2 of Magic Ears Podcast Series

Disneyland Paris has released the second episode of their new in-park audio guide.
What’s Happening:
- Part of their new audio guide/podcast project, Disneyland Paris has released the second episode of their new Magic Ears series.
- This episode covers Main Street U.S.A. and, while you can listen at home, is meant to be listened to in the park.
- Similar to audio guides found at museums around the world, the guided tour points out key details and history of Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris.
- The series can be found on major podcast platforms or on YouTube.