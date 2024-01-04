Disneyland Paris Releases Episode 2 of Magic Ears Podcast Series

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Disneyland Paris has released the second episode of their new in-park audio guide.

What’s Happening:

  • Part of their new audio guide/podcast project, Disneyland Paris has released the second episode of their new Magic Ears series.
  • This episode covers Main Street U.S.A. and, while you can listen at home, is meant to be listened to in the park.
  • Similar to audio guides found at museums around the world, the guided tour points out key details and history of Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris.
  • The series can be found on major podcast platforms or on YouTube.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight