Disneyland Paris March 2024 Pin Release Schedule

Disneyland Paris has released their March 2024 pin schedule. There’s a lot of different options to choose from, with different pins being released throughout the month.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris has released their pin schedule for March.

On March 2, you’ll see a theme of The Aristocats with the Eiffel Tower. There is also a matching lanyard, which goes perfectly with the collection.

with the Eiffel Tower. There is also a matching lanyard, which goes perfectly with the collection. Alice in Wonderland fans will want to mark their calendars for March 9. Options include themed pins with Alice, Mad Hatter with March Hare, Cheshire Cat, and White Rabbit. There is also a matching lanyard available for Alice in Wonderland .

fans will want to mark their calendars for March 9. Options include themed pins with Alice, Mad Hatter with March Hare, Cheshire Cat, and White Rabbit. There is also a matching lanyard available for . March 16 features multiple Stitch pins, including a matching lanyard. There's also a Tinkerbell pin and one celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Tinker Bell and Periwinkle are featured in the March 23 collection and are themed with Symphony of Colours . There are also a couple of options that feature Dopey.

. There are also a couple of options that feature Dopey. And last but not least, on March 30, there will be charms available that feature Marie, Patch, and Dumbo

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.