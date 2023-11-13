Disneyland Paris To Celebrate Anniversary of Mickey and Minnie Mouse This Holiday Season

Not only is Disneyland Paris celebrating the traditional winter holidays this season, they are marking the milestone 95th anniversary of Mickey and Minnie Mouse with special festivities.

What’s Happening:

This special Christmas season is full of festivities at Disneyland Paris, and just part of the fun are celebrations tied to iconic character anniversaries.

A very special day awaits Mickey and Minnie, who are marking their 95th birthday on November 18th, 2023. For this occasion, DJ Max will be at the turntables in front of Castle Stage, where he will liven up the party and will play the Happy Birthday Song so that all the guests can sing along. After blowing out their candles, Mickey, Minnie, and their friends will hit the road and head towards Main Street, U.S.A.

Disneyland Paris continues to create lasting memories and is bringing the Christmas spirit to life from November 11th, 2023 to January 7th, 2024. The resort’s Disney Enchanted Christmas season features cherished winter holiday traditions, inviting guests to meet beloved Disney characters dressed in all their festive finery. One such tradition is the return of the giant Christmas tree, adorned with stunning and enchanting decorations, overlooking Main Street, U.S.A., where snow falls several times a day. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Brass Ring award-winning Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade, honored by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) in 2022, is back as well. And to complete the winter experience, L’Hiver Gourmand and its charming chalets offer delectable cuisine for food lovers who want to share a meal before meeting Santa Claus. Guests can also take home seasonal souvenirs, perfect for placing under their Christmas tree.