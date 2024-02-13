Disneyland Paris Will Be Offering Two Special Valentine’s Day Magic Shots

by |
Tags: , ,

If you're planning on being at Disneyland Paris on Valentine's Day, there will be two special magic shots offered by Disney PhotoPass Photographers.

What’s Happening:

  • To celebrate Valentine's Day, two Magic Shots will be offered at Disneyland Paris exclusively on February 14 by Disney PhotoPass Photographers:
  • One at Cadre Saint-Valentin: Main Street, U.S.A. – Parc Disneyland.
  • The second at Stitch and Angel: Front Lot – Walt Disney Studios Park.

  • The PhotoPass service may be modified, delayed or canceled without notice, particularly in the event of adverse weather conditions or insufficient security conditions.

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy