Disneyland Paris Will Be Offering Two Special Valentine’s Day Magic Shots

If you're planning on being at Disneyland Paris on Valentine's Day, there will be two special magic shots offered by Disney PhotoPass Photographers.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate Valentine's Day, two Magic Shots will be offered at Disneyland Paris exclusively on February 14 by Disney PhotoPass Photographers:

One at Cadre Saint-Valentin: Main Street, U.S.A. – Parc Disneyland.

The second at Stitch and Angel: Front Lot – Walt Disney Studios Park.

The PhotoPass service may be modified, delayed or canceled without notice, particularly in the event of adverse weather conditions or insufficient security conditions.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.