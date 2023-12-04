Disneyland Resort Announces Line-Up of 2024 Events

2024 will see the return of a number of special events to the Disneyland Resort, including the return of Pixar Fest and Seasons of the Force for the first time in a number of years. Let’s take a look at this year’s event line-up at the Disneyland Resort.

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure (January 23rd-February 18th):

A tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions, this multicultural celebration rings in the Year of the Dragon with Asian-inspired food and beverages, vibrant décor and Mushu leading the way in “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession.”

Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland Park (February 17th and 24th):

Performing at the Fantasyland Theatre, the 2024 “Celebrate Gospel” concerts will be headlined by Marvin Sapp (Feb. 17th) and Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Feb. 24th).

“Celebrate Gospel” is an annual tribute to Gospel music that brings together award-winning music artists and community choirs from across Southern California.

Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure (February 22nd-23rd):

In celebration of the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club’s 30th anniversary, the Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Ducks team up for a two-day event in Hollywood Land, including a celebratory cavalcade, fan zone with themed activities and photo opportunities, plus appearances by select current and legacy team players.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (March 1st-April 22nd):

The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.

The popular attraction, Soarin’ Over California

Season of the Force at Disneyland Park (April 5th-June 2nd):

Season of the Force arrives at Disneyland Park with Hyperspace Mountain

Debuting during the celebration, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Star Wars

Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort (April 26th-August 4th):

Pixar Fest returns for the first time since 2018, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond. From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney

A new parade will debut at Disney California Adventure, along with the return of the “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” at Disneyland.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (August 23rd-October 31st):

Starting earlier than ever before, Halloween Time returns to the Disneyland Resort on August 23rd. Wicked fun for all ages, this spellbinding season transforms the resort with autumn décor, characters dressed in hauntingly haute Halloween outfits and uniquely themed attractions.

Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure (August 23rd-November 2nd):

The everlasting bonds of family and Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos are honored through a cultural experience featuring storytelling and music from Pixar’s Coco.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort (Begins November 15th):

Family and friends can celebrate the season with the lively Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, plus seasonal overlays on beloved attractions, cherished holiday spectaculars and dazzling wintry décor throughout the resort.