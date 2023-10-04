Disneyland Resort Accepting Submissions From Vocalists for The Dapper Dans

The Dapper Dans are an iconic part of Disney parks, and currently they are looking for vocalists to be a part of the team. You have until Monday, October 16, 2023, to submit your online audition.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is accepting submissions from strong vocalists; TENOR, LEAD, BARITONE and BASS from a diverse spectrum of ethnic and cultural backgrounds, types, and abilities to join The Dapper Dans of Disneyland Disneyland Resort

Performers must have good comedic timing, movement skills, and display a warm personality.

Tapping skills is a plus.

Click here

Seeking:

TENOR: Strong Vocalist, must sing to high C. All types and ethnicities.

LEAD: Strong Vocalist. All types and ethnicities.

BARITONE: Strong Vocalist. All types and ethnicities.

BASS: Strong Vocalist, sings to low E flat or lower. All types and ethnicities.

Other Details:

Performers at the Disneyland Resort are covered by a collective bargaining agreement with the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA).

All those auditioning for the role must be eligible and willing to join AGVA or be a member in good standing.

Pay range is between $31.80 per hour and $35.30 per hour.

Featured/Principal and Chorus roles are defined in the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Requirements:

Must be authorized to work in the United States.

Performers must be at least 18 and authorized to work in the United States.

Must be willing to comply with all Disney grooming guidelines and employment standards.