Disneyland Resort Accepting Submissions From Vocalists for The Dapper Dans

The Dapper Dans are an iconic part of Disney parks, and currently they are looking for vocalists to be a part of the team. You have until Monday, October 16, 2023, to submit your online audition.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Live Entertainment is accepting submissions from strong vocalists; TENOR, LEAD, BARITONE and BASS from a diverse spectrum of ethnic and cultural backgrounds, types, and abilities to join The Dapper Dans of Disneyland, a turn-of-the-century male barbershop quartet at the Disneyland Resort.
- Performers must have good comedic timing, movement skills, and display a warm personality.
- Tapping skills is a plus.
- Click here for more information and how to audition.
Seeking:
- TENOR: Strong Vocalist, must sing to high C. All types and ethnicities.
- LEAD: Strong Vocalist. All types and ethnicities.
- BARITONE: Strong Vocalist. All types and ethnicities.
- BASS: Strong Vocalist, sings to low E flat or lower. All types and ethnicities.
Other Details:
- Performers at the Disneyland Resort are covered by a collective bargaining agreement with the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA).
- All those auditioning for the role must be eligible and willing to join AGVA or be a member in good standing.
- Pay range is between $31.80 per hour and $35.30 per hour.
- Featured/Principal and Chorus roles are defined in the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Requirements:
- Must be authorized to work in the United States.
- Performers must be at least 18 and authorized to work in the United States.
- Must be willing to comply with all Disney grooming guidelines and employment standards.
