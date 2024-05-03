Changes Afoot As Refurbishments Take Place At Hotels Of The Disneyland Resort

The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are expected to receive refurbishments, Pixar Place Rooms are still under construction, and a new security checkpoint is slated to be added to Disneyland Hotel, according to a new post from MickeyVisit.

What’s Happening:

A new post from MickeyVisit chronicles their recent trip to the hotels of the Disneyland Resort, and offers some insight into the near-future of the hotels of the Disneyland Resort from Dan Coleman, General Manager of the Disneyland Hotel.

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members will be pleased to learn that the Villas of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel has already begun a hard-goods refurbishment. This means that the rooms will see a complete gutting of everything in the room alongside a full redesign. This is expected to bring the DVC rooms more in the same style and feel of the rest of the property after the refurbishment of 2017.

While this is happening at the villas, the rest of the rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel are slated to begin a soft-goods refurbishment – a replacement of all fabric goods and interior items, as well as paint and flooring.

Over at Disneyland Hotel, the standard rooms are slated to go through a hard goods refurbishment as well, bringing more of the mid-century modern design aesthetic back to the hotel, similar to the new DVC Tower that opened at the hotel.

Coleman reportedly gave no timeline for these refurbishments. He did hint at another timeline though, saying a new sit-down restaurant replacement for the long-shuttered Steakhouse 55 was coming, but “a new restaurant here is a long way off.”

Over at Pixar Place Hotel, while most of the amenities and new features were available after the official transformation from the Paradise Pier hotel was complete in January, many of the rooms are not.

We actually saw this for ourselves at the recent launch of Pixar Fest, when a stroll past the Pixar Place Hotel afforded us this view which you can see below. Just above the treeline, you can see that the rooms are missing their large windows as work continues inside.

According to the post, at this time only one half of the rooms at the resort are ready for occupancy. Hallways are cut off by temporary walls and construction doors which guests are not able to access. Restaurants, shopping, and oher amenities are all fully available – save for the new poolside eatery “Small Bytes” which has yet to open and still says “coming soon.”

Due to the smaller number of rooms available right now, it is believed that this is why the Pixar Place Hotel was not included in a recent wave of Disneyland Resort Hotel discounts.

Finally, just outside of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, guests can experience Downtown Disney

If you’re looking to visit the Disneyland Resort and check out these hotels for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel,