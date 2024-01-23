Disneyland Resort Testing Scannable Sip and Savor Passes for 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration

With the return of the popular Lunar New Year celebration to Disney California Adventure, the Disneyland Resort is also bringing back the Sip and Savor Pass. However, this year, a new version with a different redemption model is being rolled out.

What’s Happening:

As in years past, guests may choose to purchase a Sip and Savor Pass in order to sample many of the festival’s culinary offerings.

The pass includes six coupons redeemable for select food or nonalcoholic beverages from participating marketplaces and dining locations at Disney California Adventure.

However, this year, the Resort is testing a new scannable pass — although a press release suggests that the prior tabbed version may be issued “depending on pass type availability.”

With the scannable pass, Cast Members at the location will scan and guests will enter the 4-digit code located on their pass in order to checkout.

Meanwhile, for those who purchase a pass with attached coupons, they’ll present their pass to a Cast Member at the location with the coupon still attached.

At this time, it’s unclear if guests will be able to select which pass type they prefer, but it seems as though the scannable version will be more prevalent.

Sip and Savor Passes are available for purchase to all Guests.

Lunar New Year Marketplaces:

Longevity Noodle Co.

Lucky 8 Lantern

Prosperity Bao & Buns

Red Dragon Spice Traders

Bamboo Blessings

Wrapped with Love

Lunar New Year Dining Locations:

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Cappuccino Cart

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Churros near Goofy's Sky School

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Churros at Hollywood Land

Festival Food & Beverage Cart

Lamplight Lounge

Pym Test Kitchen

Studio Catering Co.

Terran Treats

Purchase a 2024 Sip and Savor Pass at the Following Locations:

Sip and Savor Cart

Elias & Co.

Julius Katz & Sons

Rushin' River Outfitters

Seaside Souvenirs

Festival Merchandise

Details:

An event Sip and Savor Pass will expire on the stated date and will not be valid at any other event or at any other time.

Passes are nonrefundable, subject to restrictions and exclusions, and not valid for Theme Park admission.

Certain offerings may be tasting-size portions only, not full entrée sizes.

Both valid theme park admission and park reservation required for park entry.

Planning a Trip?:

