Inclement Weather Alters Hours at Disneyland and Other Southern California Parks

Heavy rain and storms in Southern California are causing theme parks in the region to reassess their operations, leading to early closures at Disneyland, according to KTLA.

What’s Happening:

Inclement weather throughout Southern California is leading to early closures at the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

According to weather reports for the region, a storm caused by an atmospheric river arrived in the area on Sunday and has already dropped almost a foot of rain in some areas. The National Weather Service has also said that some areas could see up to 14 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, Knott’s Berry Farm

Universal Studios Hollywood has not announced plans to close early or offer refunds/complimentary admission as their tickets are valid rain or shine according to park policies.

Disneyland has their hours listed (as of press time) with similar closing times tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6th. Disneyland is scheduled to close at 8:00 PM, with Disney California Adventure closing at 9:00 PM. Downtown Disney is scheduled to close at 10:00 PM.

Weekdays are similar for the remainder of the week, with slight variance. Be sure to check the Disneyland App for exact times as the days progress and the weather continues in the region.