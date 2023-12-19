Photos/Video: “Wish” Video Creation Experience Debuts at Disneyland Resort

A new experience has appeared in the Esplanade at the Disneyland Resort allowing guests to step inside and celebrate the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish.

The new experience, located outside of the park gates so that one doesn’t need park admission to enjoy, invites guests inside to create their own special video that is synced to music from the new film. After being instructed to dance around and look up at the glowing wishes above, guests step outside of the booth, and will then be emailed their special production.

The exterior of the booth is hard to miss for guests passing by, as the structure itself looks like it can be found in the Kingdom of Rosas, the setting for the new film. On the outside, art featuring characters from the movie, including talking goat Valentino, Star, and King Magnifico can be seen.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (Encanto). Jennifer Lee (Frozen, Frozen 2) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, Wish is currently playing only in theaters.

Unfortunately, there is no timeline regarding how long this experience will be offered at the Disneyland Resort at this time.