Show Your Support For DisneylandForward at Anaheim Public Workshop Next Week

Those who support Disneyland Resort’s high-profile planning effort, DisneylandForward, are being invited to Anaheim City Hall to show their support during a public workshop next week.

What’s Happening:

Planned for Tuesday, January 23rd, the City of Anaheim City Council will conduct a public workshop to discuss the DisneylandForward project.

Anyone interested in the project is encouraged to show up to the public workshop and show their support, but if they plan to attend and/or provide comments in person, they are asked to fill out a form at the official website, here

Currently, the public workshop is slated to start at 3:00 PM at Anaheim City Hall, located at 200 S. Anaheim Blvd. in Anaheim, California on Tuesday, January 23rd.

DisneylandForward is a multiyear public planning effort to update Disneyland Resort’s existing development approvals that will allow Disney to meaningfully invest in Anaheim for decades to come and meet the future demands in entertainment.

DisneylandForward is an effort by Disney who, working with the City of Anaheim, has proposed (in the most simple of terms) rezoning their existing property, which is currently zoned in separate districts for theme parks, hotels, and parking. The effort would mean that theme parks and their attractions, hotels, shopping, dining, and entertainment could all mix together with zoning changes and zoning overlays for theme parks and parking.

Since the initiative was announced a couple of years ago, Disneyland Resort has been reaching out to Anaheim residents at various events to provide further information about the process.

If you’re looking for a visit to the Disneyland Resort, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel