Disney Animal Kingdom Hosts Special Make-A-Wish Experiences

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently brought a five-year-old’s Make-A-Wish to life with some amazing animal encounters.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks Blog recently shared one of their most recent, and most special, Make-A-Wish experiences they were able to make come true.
  • Five-year-old Cora was battling coronary heart disease when she fell in love with the series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which led her to her DAK-centric wish.
  • Cora felt connected watching animals go through treatments just like herself.
  • When she got to make her wishes come true, Animal Kingdom was able for Cora…to meet Corra, the baby elephant.
  • Animal Kingdom also recently hosted three other children for their own, animal-centric wishes.
  • Today being World Wish Day, Disney has granted more than 155,000 Disney wishes and can’t wait to continue that tradition for decades to come.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight