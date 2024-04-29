Disney Animal Kingdom Hosts Special Make-A-Wish Experiences

Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently brought a five-year-old’s Make-A-Wish to life with some amazing animal encounters.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog recently shared one of their most recent, and most special, Make-A-Wish experiences they were able to make come true.
- Five-year-old Cora was battling coronary heart disease when she fell in love with the series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which led her to her DAK-centric wish.
- Cora felt connected watching animals go through treatments just like herself.
- When she got to make her wishes come true, Animal Kingdom was able for Cora…to meet Corra, the baby elephant.
- Animal Kingdom also recently hosted three other children for their own, animal-centric wishes.
- Today being World Wish Day, Disney has granted more than 155,000 Disney wishes and can’t wait to continue that tradition for decades to come.