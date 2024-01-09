Disney’s Blizzard Beach Will Be Closed January 10th and 11th Due to Cooler Temperatures

If you were planning on going to Disney's Blizzard Beach water park on January 10 or 11, you will have to make other plans as the water park will be closed due to cooler temperatures in the central Florida area.

What's Happening:

Disney's Blizzard Beach water park will be closed on January 10 and 11 due to cooler temperatures coming to the central Florida area.

According to the Weather Channel app, Wednesday, January 10, will see a high of 65 degrees with a low of 48 degrees.

Thursday, January 11, is just slightly warmer, with a high of 66 degrees and a low of 56 degrees.

Currently, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is scheduled to reopen on January 12, 2024 with temperatures heating up and reaching 81 degrees.

