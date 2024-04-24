Disney’s Hollywood Studios 35th Anniversary Merchandise Collection Revealed

Walt Disney World has offered a first look at some of the souvenirs coming on May 1st for the 35th anniversary of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

In a new Disney Cast Life article from Disney Parks Blog

From the small images included, the collection will include a women’s t-shirt, a raglan-style unisex shirt, a baseball hat, and a Loungefly bag.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios first opened on May 1st, 1989, originally as Disney-MGM Studios, which was renamed in 2008.

The park will celebrate its 35th Anniversary on May 1st, 2024, with a special moment at 11:00 am at Theater of the Stars.

This new merchandise collection will also launch on May 1st, available in the Stage 1 Company Store within the park.

Disney is expecting demand to be high and will be implementing a virtual queue to shop, which opens at 7:00 am ET on May 1st.

To keep checkout waits low, Mobile Checkout will be available.

In addition to the shirts and Loungefly backpack previewed, Disney has confirmed that there will also be a commemorative pin available.