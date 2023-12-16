Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Stars Discuss the Series on “Good Morning America”

With just a few days until the series premiere on Disney+, the stars of Percy Jackson and the Olympians appeared on Good Morning America to discuss their roles and the show itself.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri appeared on Good Morning America to discuss Percy Jackson and the Olympians .

to discuss . Scobell will play Percy Jackson in the new series, while Jeffries and Simhadri will join as Annabeth and Grover, respectively.

Good Morning America also shared a clip of Grover taking the form of a goat.

also shared a clip of Grover taking the form of a goat. Check out the interview and clip below:

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians: