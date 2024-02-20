DJ Khaled Meets Cast of “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Drawn to Life recently hosted a special guest experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil.

What’s Happening:

  • Grammy Award winning producer and artist DJ Khaled recently stopped by Cirque Du Soleil’s Drawn to Life with his family to experience all that the stage production had to offer.
  • After experiencing the “distinctly Disney” Cirque du Soleil production, Khaled and his family got the chance to go backstage to meet the cast and crew of the show.

  • Drawn to Life performs Wednesday through Sunday at Disney Springs.
  • Tickets are available for purchase here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight