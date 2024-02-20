DJ Khaled Meets Cast of “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs

Drawn to Life recently hosted a special guest experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil.

Grammy Award winning producer and artist DJ Khaled recently stopped by Cirque Du Soleil’s Drawn to Life with his family to experience all that the stage production had to offer.

After experiencing the "distinctly Disney" Cirque du Soleil production, Khaled and his family got the chance to go backstage to meet the cast and crew of the show.

Drawn to Life performs Wednesday through Sunday at Disney Springs

performs Wednesday through Sunday at Tickets are available for purchase here