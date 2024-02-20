DJ Khaled Meets Cast of “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs

Drawn to Life recently hosted a special guest experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil.
What’s Happening:
- Grammy Award winning producer and artist DJ Khaled recently stopped by Cirque Du Soleil’s Drawn to Life with his family to experience all that the stage production had to offer.
- After experiencing the “distinctly Disney” Cirque du Soleil production, Khaled and his family got the chance to go backstage to meet the cast and crew of the show.
- Drawn to Life performs Wednesday through Sunday at Disney Springs.
- Tickets are available for purchase here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com