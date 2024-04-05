Photos: Donald’s Duck Pond Finally Opens in Mickey’s Toontown After Lengthy Delay

After a lengthy delay, Donald’s Duck Pond finally opened within the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland last month. Today, we had the chance to stop by and take a look at the reimagined Donald’s Boat.

While Donald’s Boat has been a part of Mickey’s Toontown since it first opened at Disneyland in 1993, it has been transformed into a small water play area with the reimagining of the area. Donald’s Duck Pond was supposed to open with the land last year, but didn’t open until the middle of last month.

Small water fountains squirt water out from the boat, allowing those that want to get a little wet to have some fun.

There’s even a location for those that want to shower off to do so, although we haven’t confirmed whether the shower is operational or not.

The official Disneyland website describes it as a place to “flap on over to a playful pond—the hospitable home of Donald Duck. Discover larger-than-life spinning water lilies, daring balance beams and rocking toys, perfect for keeping adventurous kids busy! For those who like a little splash in their step, a flood of fun awaits at Donald’s Boat. Peek through the portholes of this water-logged vessel to witness tons of tomfoolery—and spot some familiar ducklings, including Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby. No matter what you choose to do, you’ll take to fun like a duck to water!