Disneyland’s Downtown Disney Celebrates Soulfully With Special Activities and Art

Disneyland Resort guests can Celebrate Soulfully in the Downtown Disney District throughout the month with special menus, entertainment, and activities.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort strives to create a culture of inclusion, so guests and cast members feel seen through attractions, entertainment, food, holidays and the celebration of annual heritage months. Throughout the year, guests of all ages are invited to celebrate the powerful stories, rich history and vibrant songs of Black heritage with a variety of uplifting experiences. The exciting slate of activities expands with additional, limited-time offerings in February for Black History Month and in June for Black Music Month. .

On select days, Downtown Disney District features crafts inspired by Los Angeles architecture. A recently debuted sculptural tower in the district, designed by Nikkolas Smith, pays tribute to pioneering architects of color in Southern California during the mid-20th century.

The newly opened Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and lawn will present live family entertainment on select days and musical performances on select events. Scheduled acts include magician Kenrick Ice McDonald, UniverSoul Hip Hop Show, Apollo BeBop, Forward Motion Band and others.

Elsewhere in Downtown Disney, guests can enjoy soul warming cooking at an eatery fusing its authentic New Orleans roots with its adopted California influence at Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio

Black Stories Forever in Bloom: A Celebration of “Artivist” Nikkolas Smith—Crafts and Historical Panels Amplifying His Brilliance, where guests can experience the reimagining of the Downtown Disney District, including artist Nikkolas Smith’s homage to significant Black architects of the 20th century.

Artist Marcella Swett will create a new chalk mural from February 21 to 23.

Guests should be sure to check their Disneyland App for showtimes and hours for the different activities taking place throughout the Disneyland Resort to Celebrate Soulfully.

