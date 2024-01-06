A Dream Set-List for the Updated Country Bear Jamboree

At last year’s Destination D, we received the rather shocking news that the Country Bear Jamboree would be receiving an all-new show. The beloved cast of bears would be covering Disney classics within different country music subgenres. Since the announcement, I haven’t been able to stop looking at the gorgeous new poster…whilst also assigning my dream song choices for the performammals. Now we know that “The Bare Necessities” will be in the show, but I’m going to assume that this will be The Five Bear Rugs’ number, so time to create my ideal setlist for the others.

Shaker – What would a bear who longs for his lady, while also breaking it down whenever he leaves the stage sing? This one is a toughie. I landed on “One Song” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Taking the song into a country waltz, playing up Shaker’s slight obsession with his love, I’m thinking this could be a great number.

Ernest – He is my biggest wildcard. I truly have nary an idea. He loves a fiddle, he goes out to hang out with the boys, and he has a sick overbite. Making some wild accusations here, I’m not sure Ernest is ever really “there,” ya know? I think the smallest thing would shock him so profoundly, he’d be out of commission for weeks. Thus, “When I See An Elephant Fly” from Dumbo seems like a solid choice.

Teddi Barra & Wendell – Duet time! Now, Teddi Barra is the sass queen of the group, so I’m thinking “He’s A Tramp” from Lady & The Tramp. Wendell’s dumb self (said with love!) will sound great barking and woof-in’ back-up for Miss Barra as she swings her way through the sultry Disney tune of lovin’ up on a scoundrel. I just wrote myself into having goosebumps.

Romeo McGrowl – Liverlips’ makeover into this suave Elvis-type needs to bring the same energy into his song choice. I can see Mr. McGrowl taking on the role of “Pecos Bill” from Melody Time to share all of his “own” triumphs. This might be a left-field choice, but I cannot have any of these bears sing anything from the new millennium. I won’t allow it! I need him tackling a down-home Disney country original.

Trixie (with Bunny, Bubbles, and Beulah) – It practically writes itself: A country cover of “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules. Trixie takes on Meg’s role, questioning her new found love for a possible god, while the trio from Tampa infuse the tune with some killer and soulful background harmonies. It’s a no-brainer. I’m going to go as far to say that if this isn’t their new song in the show, I promise to spend an entire open-to-close day at the park only watching the Country Bear Jamboree.

Big Al – There are two possible routes to take with the king himself, Mr. Big Al. You can go the juxtaposition route, giving him a nutso song that does not match him at all, or you pick the deepest song in Disney’s catalog and run free. I’m going to go with the former and assign Al “Once Upon A Dream” from Sleeping Beauty. Hearing that deeper baritone on the lilty tune usually sung by Aurora sounds just insane enough that it just might work.