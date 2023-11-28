Dreamers Point at EPCOT Opening December 5th

Announced today, Dreamers Point will open for all guests at EPCOT on December 5th.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Walt Disney’s birthday, the Disney Parks Blog revealed today that Dreamers Point in World Celebration at EPCOT will officially welcome guests on December 5th.
- Announced way back at the 2019 D23 Expo the new statue, “Walt the Dreamer,” will be located right behind Spaceship Earth as a part of World Celebration Gardens.
- The Gardens will be sectioned off, representing the other “neighborhoods” of Epcot through new lighting and foliage.
