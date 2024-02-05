Special Months-Long Celebration Surrounds Grand Opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea

Ahead of (and after) the Grand Opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6th, guests at Tokyo Disney Resort can enjoy a special event – “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs.”

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that a special event, “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs” will be presented at Tokyo DisneySea Park from April 9 through June 30, in anticipation of the grand opening of the new themed port Fantasy Springs on June 6.

The “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs” special event will touch upon the worlds of three Walt Disney Animation Studios films – Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan , which inspired the three areas of Fantasy Springs – encouraging guests to unlock their imaginations and igniting a sense of excitement for the wonders that await them at Fantasy Springs.

and , which inspired the three areas of Fantasy Springs – encouraging guests to unlock their imaginations and igniting a sense of excitement for the wonders that await them at Fantasy Springs. Presented at Mediterranean Harbor will be “‘Fantasy Springs’ Special Greeting,” a harbor greeting featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and characters from the Disney Animation films Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan.

and In “‘Fantasy Springs’ Special Greeting,” as the music of iconic scenes from the Disney Animation films plays, Mickey and Minnie express their growing anticipation for the exciting new dreams that are about to unfold at Fantasy Springs. Furthermore, during the latter parts of the greeting, beloved Disney friends will make appearances aboard the DisneySea Transit Steamer Line, joining guests as they imagine the offerings that await them at Fantasy Springs.

Presented on the waters of Mediterranean Harbor, “‘Fantasy Springs’ Special Greeting” is an entertainment program featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, along with characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios’

films Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan, offering guests a feel of the world that awaits them at Fantasy Springs. Mickey and Minnie, donning attire themed to the event, will express their excitement for Fantasy Springs, accompanied by memorable songs from Disney films. Furthermore, in the latter part of this greeting, Donald Duck, Goofy and other Disney friends will make appearances aboard the DisneySea Transit Steamer Line, decorated with motifs of Fantasy Springs, as they inspire guests to become even more excited about Fantasy Springs.

Areas near the Park entrance and Mediterranean Harbor will feature banners and decorations themed to the event, and special merchandise and menu items will also be available during the event period. As the grand opening of Fantasy Springs draws near, guests can join in the excitement by experiencing a countdown for the new themed port. This countdown will be showcased on a monitor in a shop window, and after dark, an additional display will enchant guests at the entrance of Passaggio MiraCosta.

During the “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs” special event period, guests can tap into their boundless imagination and enjoy the thrill of anticipation for what journeys await them at Fantasy Springs, where magical springs lead to a world of Disney fantasy.

By the Park entrance and at Mediterranean Harbor, stickers designed with motifs of Fantasy Springs will be handed out by cast members.

Special items themed to “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs” will be available starting April 8. Among the offerings are plush badges of Mickey and Minnie wearing outfits with “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs” motifs, along with a new addition to the Disney Vehicle Collection (Tomica) with Fantasy Springs-inspired designs.

Special dishes and other food items themed to Fantasy Springs will be available from April 1. At Horizon Bay Restaurant, a special set with motifs of the Disney Animation film Tangled will be offered.

The main dish of this set is a meat patty, served with honey-mustard sauce reminiscent of lanterns in the night sky, and okra portraying Pascal, Rapunzel’s chameleon companion. Additionally, the set includes a pasta dish inspired by Rapunzel’s magical locks, a potato potage that undergoes a color transformation – turning purple when stirred to mirror Rapunzel's iconic dress – and cheesecake as dessert. At Yucatan Base Camp Grill, a special set portraying Never Land from the Disney Animation film Peter Pan will be available. This plate features a meat patty, pop overs, stacked fried cheese and buttered rice in the shape of a skull. To add a touch of wonder, a star-shaped dessert topped with chocolate inspired by pixie dust is also included.

From April 8, 2024, day passes with designs featuring the Fantasy Springs logo will be available at Disney Resort Line ticket machines.