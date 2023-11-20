Photos: Eet by Manet Chauhan Unveils Signage At Disney Springs

Opening soon at Disney Springs, Chef Maneet Chauhan’s Eet has unveiled signage and a menu at its new location.

Taking over the former Wolfgang Puck Express in the Springs Marketplace area, the location aims to serve up delicious Indian cuisine.

The Food Network star chef has created a menu featuring make-your-own bowls, dessert naan, and an array of delicious curries.

The new eatery plans to open very soon at Disney Springs.