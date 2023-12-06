Elsa’s Ice Palace is Installed at Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo Disney Resort shared on their Instagram page a video of Elsa's ice palace being installed at Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea.

Only six months left until the grand opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6, 2024.

Below you can see a video of Elsa's ice palace being installed and comments from Jennifer Lee, director and screenwriter of the movie Frozen.

, Frozen Kingdom is a place of happiness where Queen Elsa has embraced her ice magic. During Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, relive the tale of two sisters and how they discovered that true love can thaw a frozen heart alongside fan-favorite songs from the film. At Royal Banquet of Arendelle restaurant, you will find both an indoor and a covered outdoor dining area with beautiful views of the fjord cliffs and mountains in the distance.

In need of a snack? Oaken, the owner of the cabin and sauna featured in the film, has you covered at Oaken’s OK Foods.