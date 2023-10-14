“Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel” Now Available to Stream

Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel, originally released as a collectible vinyl compilation at Disneyland Paris this past January, is now available to listen to on some of your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

As shared by user DLP Report on X Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel is now available digitally on streaming platforms.

is now available digitally on streaming platforms. First released as a vinyl compilation in January 2023, this album features a wide variety of tracks from throughout the 30 year history of Disneyland Paris.

The album features a number of tracks previously not available via streaming, from old classics such as “ Space Mountain Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain

You’ll also find some Disneyland Paris classics, including two tracks from Phantom Manor and “Un Monde Nouveau” from the opening year show “Euro Disney C’est Magique.”

The 18-track album is available now on digital platforms including Spotify Apple Music YouTube Music

“Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel” Full Tracklist:

1. “All Aboard!” – Main Street Station — Eddie Sotto

2. “Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart)” – Main Street Quartet — Cast – Disneyland Paris

3. “Phantom Manor Medley” – Phantom Manor — Xavier Atencio, Buddy Baker

4. “Swisskapolka” – Swiss Family Robinson

5. “When You Wish Upon a Star” – Le Carrousel de Lancelot — Leigh Harline, Ned Washington

6. “ It’s A Small World

7. “Space Mountain — De la Terre à la Lune” – Space Mountain —De la Terre à la Lune — Steve Bramson

8. “Le Visionarium Main Theme” – Le Visionarium — Un Voyage à Travers le Temps — Bruce Broughton

9. “Un Monde Nouveau” – “Euro Disney C’est Magique” — Cast – Disneyland Paris

10. “Married Life” – Main Street, U.S.A. — Michael Giacchino

11. “Phantom Manor Stretching Room” – Phantom Manor — Vincent Price, Bernard Alane, Xavier Atencio, Buddy Baker

12. “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)” – Pirates of the Caribbean

13. “The Medallion Calls” – Pirates of the Caribbean — Klaus Badelt

14. “Colors of the Wind” – Le Carrousel de Lancelot — Alan Menken

15. “Yoda’s Theme” – Star Tours: l’Aventure Continue — John Williams

16. “Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Medley” – Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain — John Williams

17. “Ready for the Ride” – “Dream… and Shine Brighter! — Oh, Hush!, Jeff Lewis

18. “Un Monde Qui S’Illumine” — Cast – Disneyland Paris