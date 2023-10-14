“Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel” Now Available to Stream

Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel, originally released as a collectible vinyl compilation at Disneyland Paris this past January, is now available to listen to on some of your favorite streaming platforms.
- As shared by user DLP Report on X, Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel is now available digitally on streaming platforms.
- First released as a vinyl compilation in January 2023, this album features a wide variety of tracks from throughout the 30 year history of Disneyland Paris.
- The album features a number of tracks previously not available via streaming, from old classics such as “Space Mountain — De la Terre à la Lune” and “Le Visionarium Main Theme” to modern tunes including “Yoda’s Theme” from Star Tours: l’Aventure Continue and a “Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Medley.”
- You’ll also find some Disneyland Paris classics, including two tracks from Phantom Manor and “Un Monde Nouveau” from the opening year show “Euro Disney C’est Magique.”
- The 18-track album is available now on digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.
“Euro Disney: L’Album Officiel” Full Tracklist:
- 1. “All Aboard!” – Main Street Station — Eddie Sotto
- 2. “Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart)” – Main Street Quartet — Cast – Disneyland Paris
- 3. “Phantom Manor Medley” – Phantom Manor — Xavier Atencio, Buddy Baker
- 4. “Swisskapolka” – Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse — Buddy Baker, Bob Jackman
- 5. “When You Wish Upon a Star” – Le Carrousel de Lancelot — Leigh Harline, Ned Washington
- 6. “It’s A Small World (After All)” – “it’s a small world” — Cast – Disneyland Paris
- 7. “Space Mountain — De la Terre à la Lune” – Space Mountain —De la Terre à la Lune — Steve Bramson
- 8. “Le Visionarium Main Theme” – Le Visionarium — Un Voyage à Travers le Temps — Bruce Broughton
- 9. “Un Monde Nouveau” – “Euro Disney C’est Magique” — Cast – Disneyland Paris
- 10. “Married Life” – Main Street, U.S.A. — Michael Giacchino
- 11. “Phantom Manor Stretching Room” – Phantom Manor — Vincent Price, Bernard Alane, Xavier Atencio, Buddy Baker
- 12. “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)” – Pirates of the Caribbean — Xavier Atencio, George Bruns
- 13. “The Medallion Calls” – Pirates of the Caribbean — Klaus Badelt
- 14. “Colors of the Wind” – Le Carrousel de Lancelot — Alan Menken
- 15. “Yoda’s Theme” – Star Tours: l’Aventure Continue — John Williams
- 16. “Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain Medley” – Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain — John Williams
- 17. “Ready for the Ride” – “Dream… and Shine Brighter! — Oh, Hush!, Jeff Lewis
- 18. “Un Monde Qui S’Illumine” — Cast – Disneyland Paris
