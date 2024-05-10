Cover and Details Revealed for Marvel’s “Exceptional X-Men”

In Marvel’s upcoming new comic series "Exceptional X-Men,” a group of young mutants will luckily be trained by two of the greatest teachers in X-Men history: Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost. Today, fans can learn more about the series and see the reveal of the first issue cover.

Written by acclaimed author Eve L. Ewing and drawn by superstar Marvel Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero, "Exceptional X-Men” will be the final flagship X-Title to launch in the upcoming From the Ashes era.

The series will introduce three all-new mutants who turn to Kitty and Emma for help with their emerging gifts: The metallic and whip-wielding Bronze The emotion-stirring Axo The stealth-skilled fighter Melee

Under Kitty and Emma’s tutelage, they’ll learn not just how to survive but to thrive. But Kitty and Emma haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, and they’ll also have lessons to teach each other, as they take up the call once more—for the children.

"Exceptional X-Men” begins with Kitty trying to get as far away from all things X as she possibly can. After the actions she took during “Fall of X,” Kitty craves normalcy and takes a job as a regular-degular bartender. She’s definitely NOT getting ready to head up an all-new team of wayward young mutants while avoiding the watchful gaze of Emma Frost. Nothing but work, dating and staving off depression. That’s it. Let’s see how long it lasts.

See Emma, Kitty, and the three new mutants they take under their wing in the debut issue’s cover and pick up "Exceptional X-Men #1″ when it arrives in September.

Check out Carnero’s cover below:

