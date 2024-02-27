Family Sues Raglan Road Irish Pub After Customer Died From Severe Allergic Reaction

According to WESH 2 News, the family of a customer who died of an allergic reaction after eating at Raglan Road Irish Pub is suing the restaurant.

  • The family of a doctor who died from an allergic reaction after eating at Raglan Road Irish Pub is suing the restaurant and Disney.
  • Kanokporn Tangsuan was eating at Raglan Road Irish Pub at Disney Springs on October 5, 2023.
  • Tangsuan had a severe allergy to nuts and dairy and was told that her food would be allergy-safe.
  • According to the lawsuit, when the waiter came to the table, she and her husband told them about her allergy.
  • They asked about many different menu items and even talked to the chef, with the waiter confirming that her dish could be made allergen-free.
  • However, some of the plates did not have the allergy-free flag on them, although the waiter allegedly guaranteed that the food was safe.
  • After dinner, Tangsuan went shopping with her mother-in-law. Tangsuan had a difficult time breathing and collapsed on the floor.
  • When 911 was called, they said that she was suffering from an allergic reaction and had self-administered an epi pen.
  • Her mother-in-law could not get in contact with her and went back to the hotel.
  • Someone then answered Tangsuan's phone and recommended going to the hospital right away.
  • According to the lawsuit, “the medical examiner's investigation determined that her cause of death was the result of anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nuts in her system.”
  • Note that, although Raglan Road Irish Pub is at Disney Springs, it is not owned by the Walt Disney Company. Like many restaurants at Disney Springs, it is independently owned.

