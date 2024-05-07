Photos: More Looks at Fantasy Springs and Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel

After Disney released some official images from the new land, we got a chance to take a look around Tokyo Disneyland’s Fantasy Springs and the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

The stunning new Fantasy Springs Hotel will offer an entrance into the new area for those staying there.

One of the highlights of the new hotel is this beautiful new Sorcerer Mickey rockwork found just outside.

One of the highlights of Fantasy Springs is Arendelle, the World of Frozen.

One of the dining options in Arendelle is the Royal Banquet of Arendelle, which invites guests inside the castle for a feast.

Guests can explore a variety of rooms, including the Throne Room, the library and the portrait gallery.

And of course, guests can meet Anna and Elsa themselves.

About Fantasy Springs:

Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, Fantasy Springs consists of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land, as well as the latest Disney-themed hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

Fantasy Springs is nestled between Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast at Tokyo DisneySea. At the Fantasy Springs entryway guests will be welcomed by an archway adorned with magical springs representing Disney Animation characters such as Peter Pan, Anna, Elsa and Rapunzel. The themed port also features motifs of a variety of other beloved characters, inviting guests into this world of Disney fantasy.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more from Fantasy Springs as we get ever closer to its official opening on June 6th!