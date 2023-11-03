“Festival of the Lion King” Becomes A Family Affair

Walt Disney World’s Cast and Community Group shared a story about Festival of the Lion King’s newest tumble monkey, and with that, a familial bond as strong as Simba and Mufasa’s own.

What’s Happening

  • This opening day attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been playing since 1998, only taking brief pauses during its transfer from Camp Minnie Mickey to Africa and during the pandemic.
  • Since the beginning, the tumble monkeys have been a fan favorite part of the show, as the neon tumblers fly through the air while Timon sings “Hakuna Matata”.
  • One of the first ever to do it, former cast member Casimiro, recently attended a performance to cheer on his son, the newest addition to the tumble monkeys!

  • From rooting on his dad in 1998 to tumbling in the Harambe Theatre in 2023, the circle of life continues as the tumble monkeys have become a cornerstone of Jonathon’s life, just as it is for his father.
  • You can see Festival of the Lion King daily at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

