“Festival of the Lion King” Becomes A Family Affair

Walt Disney World’s Cast and Community Group shared a story about Festival of the Lion King’s newest tumble monkey, and with that, a familial bond as strong as Simba and Mufasa’s own.

This opening day attraction at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Since the beginning, the tumble monkeys have been a fan favorite part of the show, as the neon tumblers fly through the air while Timon sings “Hakuna Matata”.

One of the first ever to do it, former cast member Casimiro, recently attended a performance to cheer on his son, the newest addition to the tumble monkeys!