Festive Fall Cocktails and Bites at Disney Springs Restaurants

At Disney Springs, there are some new fall and Halloween menu items at popular restaurants. This includes cocktails, mocktails, and new fall-themed dishes.

What’s Available:

Jaleo Disney Springs:

Croquetas de Jamón ($14) Traditional fritter with Jamón Ibérico de Bellota

Pastel Vasco con mermelada de Higos ($15) Traditional Basque cake with fresh Figs

Gazpacho de Remolacha ($11) Classic chilled soup made of red beets, tomatoes, and garnished with pistachios, goat cheese and orange segments

Presa Ibérica de Bellota ($95) Presa Iberica cooked in the Josper served with pan con tomate

Mero con Calabaza ($28) Florida Atlantic Red Grouper with butternut squash puree, fennel, and pumpkin seeds.

Cono de Mero Crudo y Escalivada ($6) Cone of Florida Atlantic Red Grouper Tartare with Escalivada

Atún crudo con piparras ($21) Thinly sliced tuna with Piparra dressing and fresh lemon



Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs:Inspired by the works of American mystery and horror writer Edgar Allan Poe, Maria and Enzo’s will be serving a variety of signature cocktails and mocktails this season, available after 4 pm.

Red Death – $22 Espolon, combier, lime juice, sour mix, hibiscus syrup, garnished with masquerade mask

Tell-Tale Martini – $22 Vanilla vodka, chambord, pama, lemon juice, grape simple and candy eye

Raven’s Glare – $22 Lemon cookie margarita featuring Espolon, combier, lemon juice, sour mix, cookie syrup, garnished for the season

Try all three of the dark and dreamy Halloween creations with Cask of Halloween Spirits flight for $31

Fall of the House of the Apples – $22

Pear and apple brandy cocktail with St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, absolut pear, apple juice and ginger ale, with apple gummy garnish

Black Bird Brew – $17

Fruity and festive mocktail with sour apple, grape, sprite, glow cube, halloween garnish

The Edison at Disney Springs:

The lavish, 1920s-themed restaurant, bar and entertainment destination will offer its unique Halloween cocktail throughout October.

The Blood Donor is served in a blood bag and combines Aperol, Solerno, Espolòn Silver, lime juice and simple syrup to make a vivid crimson concoction.