Fight Breaks Out Among Guests in Disneyland’s Fantasyland

The Happiest Place on Earth isn’t always happy for everyone. A fight between multiple guests recently broke out in Disneyland’s Fantasyland, according to the Orange County Register.

A fight involving at least five adult guests broke out in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park on Sunday, October 15th, unfortunately with children caught in the middle.

The incident took place between the Storybook Land Canal Boats Mad Tea Party

Luckily, Disneyland security responded quickly to the incident and the party that initiated the incident was immediately removed from the park, according to Disneyland officials.

Disneyland officials also said any type of violence at the Disneyland Resort

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, though the Anaheim Police Department was notified of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Jon McClintock.