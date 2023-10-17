Fight Breaks Out Among Guests in Disneyland’s Fantasyland

The Happiest Place on Earth isn’t always happy for everyone. A fight between multiple guests recently broke out in Disneyland’s Fantasyland, according to the Orange County Register.
- A fight involving at least five adult guests broke out in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park on Sunday, October 15th, unfortunately with children caught in the middle.
- The incident took place between the Storybook Land Canal Boats and Mad Tea Party rides in Fantasyland.
- Luckily, Disneyland security responded quickly to the incident and the party that initiated the incident was immediately removed from the park, according to Disneyland officials.
- Disneyland officials also said any type of violence at the Disneyland Resort will not be tolerated.
- No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, though the Anaheim Police Department was notified of the incident.
- The incident remains under investigation, according to Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Jon McClintock.